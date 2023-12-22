Winter Weather Advisory for Monday Morning, Strong Winds Expected

Summary: Blustery conditions and snowfall are expected to create challenging driving conditions on Monday morning in the midstate. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook, warning of gusty winds of over 35 mph. Securing outdoor items, such as holiday decorations, is advised. Snow showers are predicted until 11 a.m. After the snow, the day will gradually become sunnier with temperatures peaking in the low 40s.

Forecasters anticipate a sunny and snow-free week ahead, with highs ranging from the low to upper 40s and nighttime lows below freezing.

Expect Strong Winds and Snow Showers to Impact Morning Commute

Prepare for a challenging journey to work or school on Monday morning as strong gusts of wind and snow showers create hazardous driving conditions in the midstate. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook, warning of winds exceeding 35 mph throughout the morning and afternoon. Unsecured outdoor items, especially holiday decorations, are at risk of getting blown around. Larger vehicles, including tractor-trailers, may also face difficulty on the roads due to the heavy winds.

Snow showers are forecasted until 11 a.m. However, there is silver lining as the day is expected to gradually become sunnier with temperatures peaking in the low 40s.

Looking ahead, the rest of the week promises sunny skies and no snow, with daytime temperatures ranging from the low to upper 40s. Be prepared for freezing temperatures during the nights.

Stay safe and take extra precautions during your Monday morning commute.