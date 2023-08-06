CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

The King of Fighters 15: Duo Lon Confirmed as Final DLC Character for Season 2

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 6, 2023
The King of Fighters 15: Duo Lon Confirmed as Final DLC Character for Season 2

SNK, the developers of The King of Fighters 15, recently made some exciting announcements regarding the future of the game. After the intense finals at Evo 2023, it was revealed that Duo Lon will be one of the final two DLC characters for Season 2.

Duo Lon is known for his unique powers, which allow him to decompose and reconfigure his body, teleport, and stretch his limbs for powerful attacks. He first appeared in The King of Fighters 2003 as part of the Hero Team with Ash Crimson. However, he hasn’t been included in a roster since The King of Fighters 13.

In addition to the character reveal, SNK also shared an official teaser trailer for their upcoming game, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. This indicates that it will be their next big title on the horizon.

Alongside Duo Lon’s arrival, SNK confirmed that a new balance update will be released. This means that players can expect more changes and improvements in the game in the coming months.

While the teaser trailer doesn’t include any gameplay footage of Duo Lon, fans can still enjoy his character intro and victory pose. Furthermore, another DLC character named Najd is set to be released on August 8th, followed by Duo Lon’s release scheduled for this Fall.

SNK’s continued support through new content and updates is certainly an exciting time for fans of The King of Fighters series. With the addition of Duo Lon and the promise of a new balance update, players can look forward to experiencing more thrilling battles in The King of Fighters 15.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Fizz: The Champion Who Says “Hmm, Something’s Fishy”

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Weighing the Pros and Cons of Mobile Inventory Management for Small Businesses

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Exploring the Impact of AI in IT Financial Management: Ushering in a New Era of Efficiency and Profitability

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Fizz: The Champion Who Says “Hmm, Something’s Fishy”

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Weighing the Pros and Cons of Mobile Inventory Management for Small Businesses

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Impact of AI in IT Financial Management: Ushering in a New Era of Efficiency and Profitability

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Revolutionary Impact of Mobile Payment Technology on the Travel Industry

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments