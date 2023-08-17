Qualcomm Considers Samsung Foundry for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Production

Samsung Foundry’s 3nm node with gate-all-around (GAA) transistors offers better performance and energy efficiency due to reduced current leakage and increased current drive. This has led Qualcomm to consider assigning the production of their Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip exclusively to Samsung Foundry.

The decision comes as TSMC, another major chip manufacturer, may not have the necessary production capacity to fulfill Qualcomm’s order. Reports suggest that Apple and MediaTek will consume 85% of TSMC’s 3nm production next year, leaving only a 15% capacity for Qualcomm.

According to a computer engineer focused on semiconductors known as MappleGold, Samsung Foundry will manufacture all variations of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, including the version for Galaxy phones. TSMC’s 3nm yield is speculated to be low at approximately 55%, although there are conflicting reports claiming it falls within the 70-80% range.

MappleGold suggests that if TSMC can improve their 3nm yield and offer a better yield ratio than Samsung Foundry, the situation might change. However, with uncertainty surrounding TSMC’s capacity always being occupied by Apple, Qualcomm’s options appear limited.

It seems that Qualcomm’s choices are to either grant Samsung Foundry full production rights for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip or rely on TSMC for a portion of the orders while entrusting the remaining production to Samsung Foundry. In any case, it is unlikely that Qualcomm will dual-source the chip’s production.