CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Qualcomm Considers Samsung Foundry for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Production

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 17, 2023
Qualcomm Considers Samsung Foundry for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Production

Samsung Foundry’s 3nm node with gate-all-around (GAA) transistors offers better performance and energy efficiency due to reduced current leakage and increased current drive. This has led Qualcomm to consider assigning the production of their Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip exclusively to Samsung Foundry.

The decision comes as TSMC, another major chip manufacturer, may not have the necessary production capacity to fulfill Qualcomm’s order. Reports suggest that Apple and MediaTek will consume 85% of TSMC’s 3nm production next year, leaving only a 15% capacity for Qualcomm.

According to a computer engineer focused on semiconductors known as MappleGold, Samsung Foundry will manufacture all variations of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, including the version for Galaxy phones. TSMC’s 3nm yield is speculated to be low at approximately 55%, although there are conflicting reports claiming it falls within the 70-80% range.

MappleGold suggests that if TSMC can improve their 3nm yield and offer a better yield ratio than Samsung Foundry, the situation might change. However, with uncertainty surrounding TSMC’s capacity always being occupied by Apple, Qualcomm’s options appear limited.

It seems that Qualcomm’s choices are to either grant Samsung Foundry full production rights for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip or rely on TSMC for a portion of the orders while entrusting the remaining production to Samsung Foundry. In any case, it is unlikely that Qualcomm will dual-source the chip’s production.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Rise of Crop Harvesting Robots in the Global Market

Aug 17, 2023
News

SpaceX to Launch Starlink Missions in Back-to-Back Falcon 9 Launches

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Play your vinyl with the Pro-Ject T2 W turntable

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

AI

George Soros Increases Investments in AI-Facing Tech Companies

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

George Soros Increases Investments in AI Tech Companies, Sells Stakes in Cloud Software Names

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

The Evolution of Grammatical Complexity in Languages

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Russia’s Luna-25 Space Probe Enters Lunar Orbit in First Russian Moon Mission in Almost 50 Years

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments