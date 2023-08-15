Qualcomm Cancels Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 Development for Chromebooks

Qualcomm recently announced several products for the first half of 2022, including the Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 SoC designed for entry-level laptops. This chipset is a successor to the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2. However, there is news surfacing online that the upcoming Chromebooks equipped with the Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 may have been cancelled.

Chromeunboxed has discovered that the development boards for Chromebooks using Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 have been cancelled. The primary baseboard for the project, named Herobrine, has been deleted, indicating the cancellation of the whole project. As a result, Chromebooks with Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 will not be available in the market for the foreseeable future. The reason behind the cancellation is still unknown, and we are eagerly awaiting an official statement from Qualcomm.

For those eagerly anticipating the arrival of Chromebooks featuring the Gen 3 chip, this news might disappoint them. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go, launched in January 2023, was equipped with the Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3. This chipset, built using a 6nm process, demonstrated a 40% faster CPU and a 35% more powerful GPU compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2. It also supports 5G connectivity and delivers speeds of up to 2.9 Gbps on Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. The Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 offers excellent battery life and improved performance, including compatibility with Android apps. The combination of these features could potentially provide a remarkable performance boost on a system running ChromeOS, known for its efficiency.

However, due to the cancellation of the Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 development for Chromebooks, users will have to wait longer for the arrival of these devices. The impact of this cancellation on the laptop market and the availability of alternative options remains to be seen.