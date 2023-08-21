Snapchat to Expand into Generative AI Features with “Dreams”

Snapchat is set to venture further into generative AI features with its upcoming offering called “Dreams.” The company aims to experiment with AI-generated images that include users and their friends immersed in imaginative backgrounds.

According to app researcher and developer Steve Moser, Snapchat has been working on features that enable users to capture or upload selfies, which the app can then transform into new pictures depicting users in imagined scenarios. This concept is similar to what other AI-powered photo apps on the App Store already provide.

However, Snapchat’s intention is not limited to producing ordinary headshots. Instead, their vision for Dreams is to generate AI-based selfies that place users in “fantastical places and scenarios.” To achieve this, the app will require clear selfies without any obstructions or other individuals in the frame. Users will also be given instructions to capture selfies from various angles, expressions, and lighting conditions for optimal results.

In addition to individual AI-generated “Dreams,” Snapchat is also developing a feature called Dreams with Friends. This feature will allow users to grant permission to their friends to generate AI “dream” images featuring both individuals together.

Furthermore, references to purchasing Dream Packs within the Snapchat app suggest that this feature may have monetization potential in the future.

The existence of Dreams was initially discovered by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who found that Snapchat was prominently positioning the feature between the Camera Roll and Stories sections of its app.

Snapchat has chosen not to comment on its plans for Dreams, leaving users eagerly awaiting the potential launch of this exciting new feature.