Smuggling Incident Sees Seizure of CPUs, SSDs, and Memory Kits at China Customs

In a recent smuggling incident at the Gongbei Port, individuals were apprehended by China Customs while attempting to flee with thousands of CPUs, SSDs, and memory kits. The port serves as the main immigration and customs checkpoint located at the Hong Kong Zhuhai Macao Bridge.

Customs officers affiliated with Gongbei Customs were conducting vehicle inspections at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge when they noticed an abnormal image during a machine inspection of a cross-border bus from Guangdong to Macao. This raised suspicions of concealed smuggling within the modified car body.

Upon further inspection, the officers discovered a hidden tray on the car’s chassis containing a significant quantity of CPUs, memory kits, and solid-state hard drives. A total of 837 CPUs, 900 memory sticks, and 10 solid-state drives were seized. The case has been transferred to the customs anti-smuggling department for further action.

The confiscated CPUs primarily consisted of 12th and 13th generation Intel chips, while the memory kits were comprised of Corsair DDR5 and DDR4 modules. The origin of the SSDs remains unknown; however, the seized equipment is estimated to have a value worth thousands of dollars.

These smuggling attempts have been on the rise due to varying taxation policies within China. Mainland China imposes a 13% value-added tax (VAT) on goods, while places like Hong Kong have a zero VAT. This difference enables local vendors to profit from higher margins, resulting in increased smuggling of PC hardware and high-end tech devices.

Authorities face challenges in combating the smuggling trade as individuals and groups involved often escape punishment by paying bribes and securing release. Efforts are underway to address this pervasive issue.