Daniil Medvedev: From Tennis Champion to Video Game Ambassador

In a recent interview with Tennis.com, Daniil Medvedev, the world No. 3 tennis player, revealed his love for the video game Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (R6S). Medvedev, who recently became an ambassador for the game, explained that he often plays with his Russian friends, but occasionally connects with random players online. When asked about his profession, Medvedev tells them that he is a tennis player, but enjoys the anonymity of being “just another guy” while playing the game.

Despite his attempt to blend in as a regular player, Medvedev’s skills in R6S have made him exceptional. According to Ubisoft, the developers of the game, Medvedev ranks in the top 3% of active players, earning him a Diamond ranking. In a unique twist, users will have the opportunity to play as Medvedev in the game, complete with his own signature weapon skin, gear, and charm.

The director of business strategy at Ubisoft, Mohammed Benhenneda, expressed excitement for their collaboration with Medvedev, highlighting his strategic play and creative thinking, which make him a perfect representative for the game. Medvedev’s passion for R6S started when his friends convinced him to play with them, and he quickly fell in love with the game. Medvedev reminisces about the hilarious moments they shared when they were still inexperienced players.

Medvedev’s tactical mind, developed through his tennis career, shines through in the game. He enjoys being on the counter-attacking side, where he can be aggressive while finding sneaky spots to outsmart his opponents. Medvedev’s strategic approach has made him particularly successful against players who rush and attempt to kill straight away. He can find hidden spots where he remains invisible to his opponents and takes them by surprise.

Despite having logged nearly 3000 hours in the game, Medvedev clarifies that he only plays it when he is not participating in tournaments. He appreciates the ever-evolving nature of R6S, with its regular updates to operators and maps, which keeps the game fun and unpredictable.

Overall, Medvedev’s passion for R6S demonstrates how tennis players can find enjoyment and camaraderie in other activities outside of their sport. Medvedev’s collaboration with Ubisoft showcases the crossover appeal between the worlds of professional sports and video games.

Sources:

– Tennis.com Interview