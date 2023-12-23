Smile Direct Club Faces Closure Amid Bankruptcy

Smile Direct Club, the company known for its remote clear aligners, has made the difficult decision to shut down its operations after filing for bankruptcy several months ago. Customers who were in the midst of their treatment are now left confused and stranded. The US-based dentistry firm, which offered affordable aligners without the need for in-person visits to a dentist, had hoped for a last-minute rescue effort, but it was unable to overcome its massive debt.

Founded in 2014 as a disruptor to traditional dentistry, Smile Direct Club attracted customers with its lower prices and the convenience of taking their own aligner molds at home. The average treatment time with the company is between four to six months, with online check-ins with registered dentists. However, customers in the US, UK, and other countries are now facing uncertainty, as the company has announced the closure of its customer support line and the discontinuation of its “lifetime smile guarantee.”

Customers who were already making payments for their treatment plans are expected to continue doing so, despite the company’s imminent closure. The lack of support and accountability from Smile Direct Club has left many customers feeling disgusted and betrayed. Some have expressed concern about not receiving their braces or retainers, while others are worried about not being able to complete their treatment.

With the company in bankruptcy, refunds for customers are uncertain. Lisa Webb, a consumer law expert, advises customers to explore options for refunds through liquidators, although the chances of recovering significant amounts are slim. In the UK, there is a possibility of claiming refunds through Section 75 under the Consumer Credit Act, particularly for those who made payments with a credit card.

Smile Direct Club’s bankruptcy filing in September initially provided some hope for a reorganization, but a failed attempt at a rescue deal sealed the company’s fate. With a valuation of nearly $9 billion and mounting debt, the company’s inability to turn a profit ultimately led to its downfall.

If you are a Smile Direct Club customer and have concerns about your treatment plans or the possibility of refunds, we encourage you to share your experiences by contacting [email protected]. Your input will help shed light on the impact of Smile Direct Club’s closure and bankruptcy on its customers.