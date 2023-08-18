Plastic Wrist Straps of Fitbits and Apple Watches Contain High Levels of Bacteria

A recent study has found that the plastic wrist straps of Fitbits and Apple Watches harbor high levels of potentially harmful bacteria. The study conducted by scientists from Florida Atlantic University involved swabbing 20 watches belonging to individuals from various professions, including firefighters, vets, gym-goers, and office workers. The results showed that 60% of all watch wristbands had traces of E. coli, while 85% had traces of Staphylococcus. Additionally, one in three wristbands showed signs of contamination with Pseudomonas.

The analysis further revealed that cloth bands were the dirtiest, followed by plastic, rubber, leather, and metal. Surprisingly, a gold band, known for its antimicrobial properties, had no detectable amount of bacteria. Dr. Nwadiuto Esiobu, senior author of the study, explained that porous and static surfaces tend to attract and be colonized by bacteria.

While E. coli, Staphylococcus, and Pseudomonas are commonly found on human skin and are typically harmless, they can become dangerous to health if they enter wounds. Dr. Esiobu emphasized the need for regular sanitation of these surfaces, as even low numbers of these pathogens are of public health significance. This is particularly important for healthcare workers and individuals in hospital environments, as these bacteria can significantly affect the health of immunocompromised individuals.

The study found that antibacterial spray and ethanol were effective at killing most of the bacteria, but a home remedy of apple cider vinegar was less effective. Dr. Esiobu also suggested further studies to examine other potential forms of bacterial transmission and facilitation of infection, such as earbuds or cell phones.

The findings of this study highlight the importance of regularly sanitizing the wrist straps of Fitbits and Apple Watches to prevent the spread of potentially harmful bacteria.