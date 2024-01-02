New Study Reveals Alarming Surge in Malware-infected Finance Apps

A recent study has uncovered a concerning rise in malware-infected finance apps, prompting experts to advise smartphone users to delete these risky applications immediately. These malicious apps, known as SpyLoan apps, have been found in both Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store, putting millions of users at risk of having their sensitive data stolen.

Researchers from cybersecurity firm ESET have observed a significant increase in deceptive Android loan apps since the beginning of 2023. These apps pose as legitimate personal loan services, promising quick and easy access to funds. However, once downloaded, they deploy sophisticated malware that can extract a wide range of personal information from unsuspecting users.

The data that can be compromised includes account details, contact lists, and even SMS texts. ESET has already flagged 18 such apps to Google, which has subsequently removed all but one from the Play Store.

The 17 apps identified as SpyLoan apps are AA Kredit, Amor Cash, GuayabaCash, EasyCredit, Cashwow, CrediBus, FlashLoan, PréstamosCrédito, Préstamos De Crédito-YumiCash, Go Crédito, Instantáneo Préstamo, Cartera grande, Rápido Crédito, Finupp Lending, 4S Cash, TrueNaira, and EasyCash. These apps amassed over 12 million downloads before their removal.

To protect themselves from potential malware infections, users are advised to delete any of these apps found on their devices immediately. It is also recommended to change passwords for all accounts, including financial accounts and Wi-Fi, as a precautionary measure.

Furthermore, users should remain vigilant for signs of malware infection, such as suspicious emails or alerts. Installing antivirus software, keeping devices up to date with the latest software updates, and avoiding downloading apps from third-party sources are additional measures that users should take to safeguard against the threat of malware.

Q: What are SpyLoan apps?



A: SpyLoan apps are finance apps that exploit unsuspecting users by disguising themselves as legitimate loan services, but actually contain malware to steal personal information.

Q: How can I protect myself from malware-infected apps?



A: To protect yourself, it is recommended to delete any suspicious apps immediately, change account passwords, and remain vigilant for signs of malware infection. Additionally, installing antivirus software, keeping devices updated, and refraining from downloading apps from third-party sources can provide further protection.

ESET: https://www.eset.com/