Foldable Phones: A Revolution or a Niche Market?

Summary: While major smartphone manufacturers are banking on foldable phones to revive the mobile market, these devices have yet to gain traction among mainstream consumers. Foldable phones, which feature screens that open like a book or compact mirror, currently hold a market share of just over 1 percent globally, even after being introduced almost five years ago. Samsung, however, remains committed to the foldable phone market, investing heavily in marketing and releasing its 5G Galaxy Z series. The company points to estimates that suggest foldable devices may make up more than a third of smartphones priced over $600 by 2027. Other players like Motorola, Huawei, and Honor also see potential in foldable phones to revitalize their struggling markets. Yet, there are challenges to overcome, including high prices, concerns about durability, and mechanical issues. Regardless, some markets like the US and China are seeing increased demand for foldable phones in the premium segment, but they are still far from reaching mainstream status.

The Rise and Challenges of Foldable Phones

Foldable phones have emerged as a potential game-changer in the competitive smartphone market. However, their journey to mainstream adoption has been paved with obstacles. While major smartphone manufacturers are betting on foldable phones to help revive a sluggish mobile market, these devices have yet to garner significant appeal among mainstream consumers. Despite being introduced almost five years ago, foldable phones hold a meager market share of just over 1 percent globally.

Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, has taken a bold stance on foldable phones, heavily investing in marketing and even releasing its 5G Galaxy Z series. The company cites estimates from Counterpoint Research that suggest foldable devices could account for more than a third of smartphones priced above $600 by 2027. With their clear differentiation, experience, and flexibility, Samsung believes foldable phones are the key to its flagship growth.

Other players in the market, such as Motorola, Huawei, and its spin-off brand Honor, also see potential in foldable phones as a means to revive their struggling markets. However, there are various challenges to overcome. High prices are a deterrent for many consumers, especially when compared to traditional smartphones. Concerns about the durability of flexible screens and mechanical hinges also impact consumer confidence and discourage repeat purchases.

Despite these challenges, certain markets, including the US and China, are experiencing an increase in demand for foldable phones in the premium segment. The high price point of foldable phones aligns with the polarization of the overall smartphone market, which is divided between premium devices dominated by Apple and lower-cost handsets. Manufacturers are leveraging the premium prices of foldable phones to counterbalance sluggish sales of their cheaper devices.

While the future of foldable phones remains uncertain, it is clear that they have yet to achieve widespread adoption. It is crucial for manufacturers to address concerns about price, reliability, and utility to make these devices more appealing to mainstream consumers. Only then can foldable phones truly revolutionize the smartphone industry.

FAQs

Why are foldable phones not popular among mainstream consumers?

Foldable phones have struggled to gain popularity among mainstream consumers due to their high prices, concerns about durability, and mechanical issues. These factors have deterred many consumers from investing in foldable phones.

Which markets have shown more interest in foldable phones?

Certain markets, such as the US and China, have shown more interest in foldable phones, particularly in the premium segment. However, the overall market adoption of foldable phones remains limited.

What challenges do manufacturers face with foldable phones?

Manufacturers face challenges such as high prices compared to traditional smartphones, concerns about the durability of flexible screens and mechanical hinges, and low consumer confidence. Overcoming these challenges is essential to expand the market appeal of foldable phones.

Sources: Counterpoint Research, Canalys