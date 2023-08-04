CityLife

The NSG 2023 SmallSat Report: A Financial Market Overview

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 4, 2023
The NewSpace Global (NSG) 2023 SmallSat Report provides a comprehensive market overview of the small satellite (“SmallSat”) subvertical, with a focus on investment opportunities and emerging trends in the SmallSat ecosystem.

According to NSG analysts, two areas are expected to experience significant growth in the SmallSat sector over the next decade. Companies involved in on-orbit servicing and space traffic management will see increased demand for their services as the importance of safe navigation in space continues to rise.

SmallSats play a crucial role in the broader space economy, enabling various space-based activities such as communication, Earth observation, and scientific research. Advancements in technology have made SmallSats more cost-effective and accessible, attracting a diverse range of players in the industry.

The report aims to capture the financial aspects of the SmallSat market, highlighting potential investments and growth opportunities. It provides valuable insights to investors, assisting them in making informed decisions in the evolving SmallSat industry.

By bridging the gap between finance and space, the NSG 2023 SmallSat Report offers a comprehensive overview of the market. As the demand for SmallSat services continues to rise, understanding the financial landscape and emerging trends in this sector becomes increasingly vital for investors.

