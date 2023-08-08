The Small Satellite Conference 2023: Advancing Small Satellite Missions

The Small Satellite Conference 2023 is an event dedicated to exploring the future of small satellite missions. It focuses on the key technological drivers, operational constructs, and activities that contribute to the success of these missions at scale. This conference serves as a platform for industry professionals, researchers, and experts to exchange knowledge, ideas, and innovations in the field of small satellite missions.

Small satellites have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their cost-effectiveness, scalability, and versatility. They are being utilized for a variety of purposes, including Earth observation, communication, scientific research, and technology demonstration. The conference provides an opportunity to discuss the challenges, advancements, and trends in the field and explore potential collaborations and partnerships.

One notable announcement made during the Small Satellite Conference 2023 was by the Japanese startup, Pale Blue. They revealed that they have secured a contract to supply water vapor thrusters for South Korea’s Yonsei University. The use of water vapor thrusters in small satellites is significant as it allows for precise control of the satellite’s orbit and attitude. This technology plays a crucial role in maintaining operational efficiency and mission success.

The Small Satellite Conference 2023 aims to bring together experts and stakeholders from academia, industry, and government agencies to further advance the field of small satellite missions. It serves as a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration, driving innovation and progress in this rapidly evolving sector. This conference is an invaluable opportunity for professionals to discuss the latest developments, address challenges, and explore new avenues in small satellite missions.