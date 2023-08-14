Rainbow Six Siege Possibly Introducing a Master Chief-Themed Elite Bundle

A new Elite Bundle might be in the works for Rainbow Six Siege, as a video showcasing a unique cosmetic has gained popularity on Twitter. According to the footage, it is speculated that a collaboration between Rainbow Six Siege and Halo has resulted in a Sledge Elite Bundle inspired by the iconic character, Master Chief.

While it is unlikely that Master Chief himself will be making an appearance in Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Heavy Mettle, there is a possibility that the bundle featuring the character’s theme will be released sometime in 2023.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that Thunderbird’s Elite Bundle will be making its debut in Rainbow Six Siege as part of Operation Heavy Mettle, which was announced on August 14th.