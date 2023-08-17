CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Slack Experiences Temporary Issues, Resolved Within 30 Minutes

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 17, 2023
Slack, the popular collaboration platform, encountered some brief but significant issues on Thursday. During this time, users reported difficulties in loading Slack channels and messages failing to send. The problem was confirmed by the company, which then resolved it in less than 30 minutes.

Numerous users, including myself and my colleagues on The Verge’s Slack, experienced the same problems. The issue was also reported by over 10,000 users on Downdetector, though the peak number of reports was slightly lower. Furthermore, there were multiple posts on other platforms, such as X (formerly known as Twitter), discussing the Slack problems.

At 12:37 PM ET, Slack’s status page acknowledged the issues, and later at 12:58 PM ET, the company announced that full functionality had been restored for all affected users. They apologized for any inconvenience caused and expressed gratitude for user patience.

It is worth noting that Slack has encountered previous instances of problems, such as an outage in July and some issues in October. However, the company consistently works on resolving these incidents promptly.

As of August 17th, at 1:08 PM ET, Slack confirmed that the problems have been fully resolved.

