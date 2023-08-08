Skyworks Solutions Reports Quarterly Earnings Decline, Beats Estimates

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) has reported quarterly earnings of $1.73 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 per share. However, this is a decline from the earnings of $2.44 per share in the same period last year.

In terms of revenue, Skyworks posted $1.07 billion for the quarter ended June 2023, slightly above the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This is a decrease from revenues of $1.23 billion in the previous year.

Over the past four quarters, Skyworks has exceeded consensus EPS estimates three times. The company has also beaten consensus revenue estimates four times in the last four quarters.

The stock’s performance will depend on management’s commentary on the earnings call and future earnings expectations. Skyworks shares have gained 19.9% year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500.

Looking ahead, investors are curious about the company’s earnings outlook. The current estimate revisions trend for Skyworks is unfavorable, resulting in a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for the stock. This suggests that the shares may underperform the market in the near future.

It is important for investors to consider the industry outlook as well. The Semiconductors – Radio Frequency industry, to which Skyworks belongs, currently ranks in the bottom 11% of the Zacks industries. Research shows that the top 50% of Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

In the broader Computer and Technology sector, LGL Group, Inc. is yet to report its quarterly results. The company is expected to post earnings of $0.03 per share, representing a year-over-year decline of 25%. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 50% lower over the last 30 days. LGL Group’s revenues are expected to be $0.5 million, down 93.3% from the same quarter last year.