Great Deals on Video Games and Consoles

Today is the perfect day for gamers to find amazing deals on video games and consoles. Some of the best discounts include LEGO Skywalker Saga on Switch, Resi 2 Deluxe, Sifu Vengeance Edition, and Hogwarts Legacy.

Amazon AU has now entered the Digital Video Games market, offering a wide selection of downloadable PC and console games, digital game currencies, memberships, and in-game add-ons. These digital gaming contents are redeemable on PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, and PC platforms.

In terms of birthdays, notable games and hardware celebrating today include Sleeping Dogs (2012), Darksiders II (2012), and Payday 2 (2013).

Lowest Price Ever

LEGO Skywalker Saga is currently at its lowest price ever. This game combines the beloved LEGO Star Wars franchise with new historical lows. It offers reimagined versions of iconic Star Wars moments and takes players on a journey through various interplanetary playgrounds. This game is highly rated, earning an 8/10.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world adventure game set in the Wizarding World. It features engaging new characters, challenging combat, and a captivating Hogwarts student experience. This game has received positive reviews and is currently discounted by 30%.

Valve Steam Deck

The Valve Steam Deck is a handheld gaming device that allows players to enjoy popular games on the go. It provides a high-quality gaming experience with good hardware and controls. This device is currently on sale with a 32% discount.

Sifu Vengeance Edition

Sifu Vengeance Edition is a game that demands skill and precision from players. It offers impeccable combat mechanics, smooth animations, and challenging enemies. This game has received outstanding reviews and is currently discounted by 51%.

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition is a highly praised remake of the classic game. It brings back the thrill and horror of the series, with satisfying zombie combat and an immersive exploration of Raccoon City. This game has received a rating of 9/10 and is on sale with a 75% discount.

There are also deals available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. The prices range from A$314 for a Nintendo Switch Lite to A$899 for a PlayStation VR2 with the game Horizon.

