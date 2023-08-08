Skyline Robotics Raises $3.35 Million for Global Expansion

Skyline Robotics, a New York City-based developer of a high-rise window-cleaning robot, has successfully closed a $3.35 million funding round. The funding was raised through a SAFE Note (Simple Agreement for Future Equity).

The company plans to utilize the funds for its ongoing global expansion. With the first robots already deployed in New York City, Skyline Robotics is now focusing on implementing go-to-market strategies for various major cities around the world.

Skyline Robotics, led by CEO Michael Brown, is the creator of OZMO, a robot that combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, advanced robotics, and sensors. This innovative technology allows OZMO to address several industry challenges, including labor shortages and worker safety.

Skyline Robotics has been granted key patents in Japan and Singapore for its Ozmo window-cleaning platform. This funding round brings the total amount raised by the company to $12 million.

The investment will support Skyline Robotics’ efforts to revolutionize the window-cleaning industry and further enhance its presence in the global market.