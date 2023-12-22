Sky TV’s Android Users Await the Arrival of New Remote Feature

Summary:

Sky TV’s Android users are eagerly anticipating the arrival of a new remote feature that has been available to iPhone users for several months now. The virtual remote was introduced earlier this year through the Sky Go app, offering customers with Sky Q boxes a complimentary remote. However, Android users have been unable to access this feature, and despite promises from Sky that it would be released by the end of the year, there are only 11 days left and no sign of the update. Frustrated customers have taken to social media to express their concern, while others have turned to third-party apps as an alternative. Sky has assured its customers that the update is still in the works and will be launched soon.

A Delay for Android Users:

Sky TV’s Android customers continue to wait patiently for the release of a new remote feature that has been enjoyed by iPhone users for quite some time. The addition of a virtual remote to the Sky Go app earlier this year was met with enthusiasm, but it soon became clear that Android users were not able to utilize this feature. Despite assurances from the TV giant that the update would be available within the year, customers are growing increasingly skeptical as the days tick by. Social media platforms have been flooded with users expressing their disappointment and questioning when they will finally have access to the remote.

Exploring Alternatives:

Some customers have chosen not to wait for the update and have instead resorted to third-party apps to control their Sky Q boxes. One user shared their experience on a popular forum, stating that they found a reliable remote app in the Google Play Store that worked well for them. It seems that Android users are becoming resourceful in finding solutions while they patiently await the official release.

Assurance from Sky:

Sky has responded to the concerns raised by its Android users, reaffirming that the update is still on its roadmap and will be launched soon. While the exact release date remains uncertain, the company is committed to providing its Android customers with the same privileges enjoyed by iPhone users. The anticipation continues to build, with Android users hoping for a sudden release in the coming days.

Setting Up the Remote for iPhone Owners:

In the meantime, iPhone owners can take advantage of the free remote feature by following a few simple steps. Firstly, ensure that the latest version of the Sky Go app is installed on the device. Once installed, open the app and tap on the settings cog located in the top left corner. Under the “devices” heading, locate and select “Sky Q Remote.” Follow the instructions to set up the feature and start using the remote.