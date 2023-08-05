Skull Island: Rise of Kong: An Upcoming Action-Adventure Game

Skull Island: Rise of Kong is an upcoming action-adventure game that will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC later this year. Developed by IguanaBee and published by GameMill Entertainment, the game is set on Kong’s home turf, Skull Island.

Players will control Kong as they take on dinosaurs, massive snakes, and other creatures in a quest for dominance. The game will be released on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

The standard edition of the game will be priced at $39.99, while a digital deluxe “Colossal Edition” will be available for $49.99. The Colossal Edition includes additional features like exclusive film grains, different color schemes for Kong, a boss-rush mode, and behind-the-scenes content.

In Skull Island: Rise of Kong, players will embark on a mission to avenge the death of Kong’s parents at the hands of the saurian terror Gaw. They will face waves of primal beasts, unique bosses, and other obstacles along the way. Although there is no specific release date announced yet, the game is set to be launched in the fall.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong follows the recent trend of King Kong’s appearances in popular games, such as Call of Duty Warzone. With its exciting gameplay and iconic protagonist, the game holds promise for fans of monster-bashing games. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated release.