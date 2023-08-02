Skillshare Introduces New Class on Utilizing AI for Creatives

Skillshare, the largest online community for creativity, has launched a new class aimed at assisting creatives in utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) in their work. Led by Smitesh Mistry, a self-taught Illustrator and Videographer, the class titled “Make AI Work for You: Break Creative Block” provides a step-by-step guide on leveraging AI software to overcome creative challenges.

The class delves into Smitesh’s personal experience of facing a blank canvas in Procreate and showcases the benefits of using AI assistance to generate unique drawing prompts, thereby expediting the creative process. Additionally, it emphasizes the use of AI tools like ChatGPT and Adobe Firefly for brainstorming, generating references, and refining drawings more efficiently and creatively.

In addition to this unique class by Smitesh Mistry, Skillshare offers over 120 AI-focused classes tailored specifically for creative hobbyists and professionals. These classes take a hands-on approach in teaching users how to effectively utilize AI in their creative endeavors.

According to Alicia Hamilton-Morales, Senior Vice President of Content, Community, and Brand at Skillshare, AI is revolutionizing the creative world. She encourages creatives to embrace AI as a tool in their creative arsenal and believes that Skillshare’s AI-focused classes can help every creative artist integrate AI into their toolkit.

Skillshare is renowned for its mission of building the most valuable learning community for creativity, offering a wide range of video-based classes on various creative disciplines. The platform boasts industry experts such as Jonathan Van Ness, Aaron Draplin, and Emily Henderson.

To explore more about Skillshare and its class offerings, kindly visit their website at www.skillshare.com.