The Growing Demand for Separators in the Battery Industry

The separator market, an essential component of batteries, has experienced a surge in demand in recent years. Alongside anode materials, cathode materials, and electrolytes, separators play a crucial role in battery production.

According to SNE Research, a global market research firm, the separator market is projected to witness significant growth, increasing from US$3.6 billion in 2020 to US$21.9 billion in 2030. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate of 20 percent.

Korean companies are expected to dominate 75 percent of the separator production capacity in North America and Europe by 2030. SKIET, the leading separator company in Korea, has regained profitability after seven quarters of losses. The strong sales of lithium-ion battery separators (LiBS) have contributed to this turnaround. Additionally, SKIET has secured long-term supply agreements with SK and a new customer in North America and other overseas regions. However, SKIET is faced with the challenge of diversifying its customer base, as more than half of its sales come from SK.

LG Chem, a latecomer in the industry, is considering expanding its separator business to the United States to comply with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. This legislation mandates that battery components be localized by 100 percent by 2029. LG Chem aims to establish a local supply system for separators in the United States by 2027.

Meanwhile, LG Toray Hungary Battery Separator Kft, a joint venture between LG Chem and Japan’s Toray, has begun producing separator fabrics in Hungary. Although the plant is still in its early stages and working on improving yields, it has yet to achieve significant profitability.

Given the implementation of the U.S. IRA bill, which has prompted major battery cell manufacturers to exit the Chinese market, experts predict that Korean-made separators will swiftly replace Chinese-made separators. This shift is expected to further drive the growth of the Korean separator industry.