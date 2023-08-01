CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

SKC Subsidiary SK Nexilis Signs Business Agreement with Toyota Tsusho

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 1, 2023
SKC Subsidiary SK Nexilis Signs Business Agreement with Toyota Tsusho

SKC subsidiary SK Nexilis has announced a business agreement with Toyota Tsusho to explore the establishment of a joint venture in the North American market. The agreement aims to produce and supply copper foil specifically for secondary batteries.

The plan is to create a copper foil production corporation in North America through joint investment. This will enable long-term manufacturing and supply of copper foil in the region. Additionally, the two companies will collaborate in the supply of key raw materials.

This partnership with Toyota Tsusho is crucial for SK Nexilis as it ensures a smooth supply of copper foil raw materials for their North American production facilities. Currently, the local production volume of copper foil in North America is less than 1,000 tons per year. This is expected to lead to a shortage in the near future as battery production in the region is projected to increase significantly from 2025.

With this agreement, SKC moves closer to its goal of establishing a global production system with an annual capacity of 250,000 tons, including in North America. Furthermore, Toyota Tsusho will be able to supply high-quality copper foil locally, thus strengthening their presence in the market.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Exploring the Pros and Cons of Solid-State Battery Technology

Aug 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Instagram Testing AI-Generated Content Labels

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Securonix Integrates ChatGPT for Improved AI Capabilities

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

Short Ab Workouts for Stronger Core Muscles

Aug 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Canada’s New Immigration Policy: Facts & Implications

Aug 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Pros and Cons of Solid-State Battery Technology

Aug 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Instagram Testing AI-Generated Content Labels

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments