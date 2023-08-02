Battery Safety Centre Inaugurated by SK On in South Korea

Battery cell manufacturer SK On has recently opened a battery safety centre adjacent to its factory in Seosan, South Korea. The 3,400 square metre facility will be used for testing cells, modules, packs, and stationary energy storage systems under extreme conditions.

The new SK On Battery Safety Evaluation Centre, which will be fully equipped by the end of October, will enable safety tests in various scenarios, including extreme cold and heat. The centre will allow the company to replicate tests for vibration, external shocks, thermal runaway, short circuits, and overcharging. Detailed examination of battery components will be conducted using non-destructive analysis methods, such as computer tomography.

With the establishment of this dedicated safety centre, SK On aims to enhance the efficiency of its battery research. Previously, module-level tests were conducted at a separate facility in Daejeon, with components being sent to external partners for CT scans and then brought back to the lab for disassembly. Bringing all the tests and analyses under one roof will streamline the process, saving time and money.

The new safety centre is built to be explosion-proof, except for certain office areas, to protect against potential damage during fire tests. This state-of-the-art facility positions SK On as a leader in battery safety evaluation in the country.

SK On’s Vice President in charge of quality solutions, Seo Hyung-kwon, expressed the company’s commitment to conducting a variety of tests and expanding their competitiveness in battery safety beyond the standard warranties.