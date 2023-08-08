SK Nexilis to Supply Copper Foil for VARTA’s Electric Vehicle Batteries

SK Nexilis, a manufacturer of copper foil for secondary batteries, has announced its partnership with German battery maker VARTA. SK Nexilis will be supplying all the copper foil needed for the first mass production of secondary batteries for electric vehicles by VARTA. This development comes after VARTA secured significant investment from the German government to expand its secondary battery business.

The copper foil provided by SK Nexilis boasts a tensile strength that is 40% higher than general products, ensuring high-quality performance. Discussions are currently underway for long-term supply contracts that extend beyond five years, supporting VARTA’s plans for future expansion in the electric vehicle market.

This partnership is not the first for SK Nexilis in the secondary battery industry. In February, the company signed a copper foil supply contract with North Bolt of Sweden, Europe’s largest secondary battery manufacturer.

By establishing these partnerships and contracts, SK Nexilis aims to position itself as a key player in the supply chain for electric vehicle batteries. With the increasing global demand for electric vehicles, the company’s goal is to maintain its position as a leading provider of high-quality copper foil for battery production.

SK Nexilis’ collaboration with VARTA and North Bolt contributes to the growth of the electric vehicle market and the advancement of sustainable transportation solutions. By supplying copper foil to these battery manufacturers, SK Nexilis supports the production of electric vehicle batteries and helps to meet the rising demand for sustainable transportation solutions.