SK Nexilis and Toyota Tsusho establish joint venture for copper foil supply to the US

SK Nexilis Co., Ltd. and Toyota Tsusho Corporation have formed a joint venture business to supply copper foil to the United States. The joint venture will focus on manufacturing copper foil used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and primarily serve the North American market.

The signing ceremony for the memorandum of understanding (MOU) took place at Toyota Tsusho Corp.’s headquarters in Nagoya, Japan. Present at the event were SKC’s CEO Park Won Cheol, SK Nexilis’ chief Lee Jae Hong, Toyota Tsusho Corp.’s CEO Ichiro Kashitani, and vice president Sago Akihiro.

SK Nexilis will be responsible for the production of copper foil, while Toyota Tsusho Corp. will secure battery makers in North America. However, specific financial details and the location of the joint venture factory have not been disclosed.

Furthermore, the collaboration between the two companies will also include the procurement of raw materials for copper foils. With Toyota Tsusho Corp.’s existing lithium mining and refining facility in Argentina, the joint venture aims to streamline the procurement process for SK Nexilis.

Both companies see this partnership as an opportunity to strengthen their presence in global markets. The SKC official stated, “With this partnership, we aim to establish global production bases that span Asia, Europe, and North America. SK Nexilis’ expertise in copper foil manufacturing and Toyota Tsusho Corp.’s competitive advantage in supplying key materials for rechargeable batteries will enable both companies to expand their presence in the global markets.”

The joint factory of SK Nexilis and Toyota Tsusho is expected to have an annual production capacity of 250,000 tons of copper foil starting in 2025. These products will be supplied to the EV battery factory of Toyota Tsusho and Toyota Motor Corp., which is scheduled to begin operations in two years.