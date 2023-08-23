SK Hynix Delivers Samples of HBM3E DRAM with Impressive Processing Speeds

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix has recently shipped samples of its latest High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) standard, HBM3E DRAM. With the capability to process 1.15 terabytes of data per second, this next-generation memory is being hailed as the highest-specification DRAM for AI applications currently available.

In today’s AI-driven world, speed and power efficiency are crucial, prompting companies like Nvidia to integrate HBM3E memory into their upcoming superchip, Grace Hopper. HBM3E offers faster performance and consumes less power compared to other memory options like DDR and GDDR.

Although SK Hynix’s announcement has generated excitement, the company plans to mass produce HBM3E from the first half of next year, which could mean a wait until June. Production volume remains undisclosed, raising concerns about potential scarcity.

Despite the delay, HBM3E does bring some positive aspects. Implemented with an in-house-developed packaging technology known as “Advanced Mass Reflow Molded Underfill” (MR-MUF2), the memory offers a ten percent improvement in heat dissipation compared to its predecessors. Additionally, HBM3E is backward compatible with HBM3, providing buyers with an upgrade path if they invest in the current generation of memory.

While SK Hynix’s announcement includes favorable statements from Nvidia, it does not explicitly confirm the GPU manufacturer as the customer testing the HBM3E samples. For further details on HBM3E and its construction, please refer to our earlier coverage on our sister site, Blocks and Files.

