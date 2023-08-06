CityLife

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
Six Grain Wagons Derail in Moldova Due to Extreme Heat

Six grain wagons in a 61-car train heading to a Ukrainian river port derailed in Moldova on Saturday. The country’s railway system attributed the cause of the accident to extreme heat, which weakened the rails.

The train was traveling on the Culma-Ceadir-Lunga line and was en route to Reni, a Ukrainian transport hub on the Danube. Due to the high temperature, the rails lost their strength, resulting in the derailment of the six wagons carrying grain.

Moldova, renowned for its grain and oilseed exports to Romania and Turkey, is expected to export 800,000 tons of strong wheat out of a total of 1.2 million tons this year.

Extreme heat can have detrimental effects on rail infrastructure. The metal weakens, leading to tracks expanding, buckling, or even derailing. This incident serves as a reminder of the significance of monitoring and maintenance of railway tracks during extreme weather conditions.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

