Heavy Rains in China’s Jilin Province Cause Fatalities and Flooding

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
At least six people have lost their lives while four others remain missing in China’s northeastern Jilin province due to heavy rainfall, officials confirmed. The region has recently witnessed an unprecedented amount of rain, leading to significant flooding.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, nine reservoirs in the affected city have successfully maintained appropriate water discharge levels, preventing further catastrophic events. However, due to the heavy rainfall, a total of 18,916 individuals have been evacuated from their homes and temporarily relocated to 21 designated facilities.

Rescue operations have been actively taking place, resulting in the restoration of functionality to 85 electricity facilities and 26 telecommunication facilities. Fortunately, the current round of rainfall has ceased, bringing some relief to the affected areas.

It is important to note that seasonal flooding is a recurring problem in various parts of China, particularly during the summer months. Authorities are continually working to mitigate the consequences of these natural disasters and ensure the safety of local residents.

