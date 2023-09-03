SINoALICE Mobile Game to End Global Service in November 2023

SINoALICE, a mobile game directed by Yokō Tarō, is set to cease its global service on November 15, 2023, as announced by the game’s Global Twitter account. However, the Japanese version of the game has not made a similar announcement about its future status.

Players who have unused in-game currency, called Twilight Crystals, will have the opportunity to request a refund through the app. It’s important to note that items purchased using the paid currency will not be subject to any refunds.

The schedule leading up to the end of service is as follows:

– September 1, 2023, 8:00 UTC: Discontinuation of in-app currency purchases, specifically Twilight Crystals for iOS and Android.

– November 15, 2023, 5:00 UTC: Acceptance of refund requests for the remaining balance of unused Paid Twilight Crystals for iOS and Android begins.

– November 15, 2023, 5:00 UTC: End of Service, meaning the app will no longer be available on the App Store and Google Play.

– November 15, 2023, 5:00 UTC: Discontinuation of the use of in-app currency Twilight Crystals for iOS and Android.

It’s worth mentioning that Square Enix had previously terminated the game’s service for Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau in November 2022, implementing a unique ending where players were forced to log out permanently after clearing the game.

SINoALICE, a smartphone action role-playing game developed by Square Enix, was initially released in Japan in June 2017 for iOS and Android. Pokelabo Inc. later launched the English global version of the game in July 2020, which is available worldwide, excluding Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau.

The game’s concept is described by Nexon Korea Corporation, the game’s previous global developer, as a chilling retelling of classic fairy tales set in an unsettling dark fantasy world. Inspired by the game’s creative director, Yokō Tarō, known for his work on NieR: Automata, SINoALICE follows popular fairy tale heroes as they embark on perilous journeys, battling formidable enemies and solving intricate puzzles in their quest to resurrect the storytellers who brought them to life. The game has also been adapted into a manga series titled SINoALICE, with the fifth volume being released in October 2022.

Sources: SINoALICE’s Global Twitter account via Siliconera, Nexon Korea Corporation