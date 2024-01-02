People Ditch Apps in Favor of Google Documents for Dating

As online daters become weary of swiping through countless dating profiles on apps like Tinder and Bumble, they are turning to an unexpected platform in their search for love: Google Documents. This viral social media trend involves creating a shared document and posting it publicly for potential matches to browse.

The popularity of this rudimentary method comes as no surprise, considering the common experience of app burnout reported by many users. In fact, the CEO of dating app Hinge recently acknowledged this issue in an interview.

Those interested in finding a match can browse the “Date Me Directory,” which features various personal documents shared by individuals. These documents typically include information about the person’s gender, their preferences for a date, location, relationship goals, and whether they are part of any special interest communities.

Although the current demographics of the “Date Me Directory” skew predominantly male, with a ratio of 70% male to 30% female, male users have attested to the passion and enthusiasm of the women listed on the directory. Some users have even found connections and started meaningful relationships through this unconventional approach.

One example is Tara, a 36-year-old writer and author from Los Angeles, who decided to create a dating document after experiencing app fatigue. Tara had been using dating apps for a decade but found that they no longer fulfilled her desires. After going through a particularly difficult breakup, Tara wanted to try something entirely different. Her document includes a few paragraphs introducing herself, her interests, and her relationship goals. Tara explains that she wants to find a partner who is both intellectually stimulating and active.

Similarly, Ujwal, a 32-year-old serial entrepreneur from Southwest Florida, opted to create a dating document to help his family and friends set him up with potential matches. Ujwal, who has never been in a long-term relationship, felt the pressure from his Indian culture to marry at a relatively young age. By sharing his dating document with his loved ones, Ujwal allows them to provide more detailed information about him to potential matches. His document clearly expresses his intentions of finding a serious relationship and starting a family.

Summary

A new trend in online dating involves individuals creating shared documents on Google and sharing them publicly as a way to find potential matches. This approach is gaining traction as daters grow tired of traditional dating apps and experience burnout. The “Date Me Directory” allows people to browse various dating documents, which typically include personal information and relationship preferences. Some users have already found meaningful connections through this alternative method.

FAQs

Q: How is the “Date Me Directory” different from traditional dating apps?

A: The “Date Me Directory” offers a more personal and detailed approach to dating by allowing individuals to create and share their own dating documents. This allows them to express themselves in a unique way and attract potential matches who resonate with their personal traits and interests.

Q: Are there any success stories from the “Date Me Directory”?

A: Yes, some users who have shared their dating documents on the directory have already found meaningful connections and started relationships. However, it is important to note that results may vary and not all users may have the same level of success.

Q: How do you access the “Date Me Directory”?

A: The “Date Me Directory” can be accessed by browsing through the various personal documents shared on the platform. However, please exercise caution and ensure your privacy when participating in online dating.