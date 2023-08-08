Singapore’s Progress towards a Smart Nation and Challenges of an Ageing Population

Singapore has made significant strides in its transformation into a smart nation, with the Covid-19 pandemic serving as a catalyst for accelerating the adoption of cashless payment and smartphone self-service systems. These advancements have not only improved efficiency but also minimized human contact. However, it is crucial for organizations to address the challenges posed by an ageing population.

As individuals grow older, they often experience gradual declines in vision, hearing, cognitive abilities, short-term memory, and physical strength. These physiological changes can make simple tasks more challenging for seniors. For instance, using a cashless ordering system at a restaurant may prove difficult for those with diminished vision or limited finger dexterity caused by conditions like arthritis or Parkinson’s disease. In addition, the cognitive demands of inputting personal information during cashless payments can be overwhelming for some seniors.

To ensure inclusivity and tap into the significant market segment of the elderly and individuals with special needs, businesses should adopt a more inclusive approach when implementing smart services. Singapore’s Central Provident Fund scheme, HDB housing initiatives, and policies raising the retirement age have allowed more seniors to enjoy financial independence and access various services. Therefore, corporations must recognize that many seniors still prefer traditional modes of service delivery and develop innovative, elder-friendly models.

Embracing elder-friendly services alongside technological advancements is crucial in Singapore’s journey towards becoming a smart nation. By catering to the needs of the ageing population, Singapore can ensure inclusivity and foster a society that values and supports all its members. This approach will not only enhance the overall well-being of seniors but also contribute to the success of Singapore’s smart nation initiatives.