CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Singapore’s Progress towards a Smart Nation and Challenges of an Ageing Population

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
Singapore’s Progress towards a Smart Nation and Challenges of an Ageing Population

Singapore has made significant strides in its transformation into a smart nation, with the Covid-19 pandemic serving as a catalyst for accelerating the adoption of cashless payment and smartphone self-service systems. These advancements have not only improved efficiency but also minimized human contact. However, it is crucial for organizations to address the challenges posed by an ageing population.

As individuals grow older, they often experience gradual declines in vision, hearing, cognitive abilities, short-term memory, and physical strength. These physiological changes can make simple tasks more challenging for seniors. For instance, using a cashless ordering system at a restaurant may prove difficult for those with diminished vision or limited finger dexterity caused by conditions like arthritis or Parkinson’s disease. In addition, the cognitive demands of inputting personal information during cashless payments can be overwhelming for some seniors.

To ensure inclusivity and tap into the significant market segment of the elderly and individuals with special needs, businesses should adopt a more inclusive approach when implementing smart services. Singapore’s Central Provident Fund scheme, HDB housing initiatives, and policies raising the retirement age have allowed more seniors to enjoy financial independence and access various services. Therefore, corporations must recognize that many seniors still prefer traditional modes of service delivery and develop innovative, elder-friendly models.

Embracing elder-friendly services alongside technological advancements is crucial in Singapore’s journey towards becoming a smart nation. By catering to the needs of the ageing population, Singapore can ensure inclusivity and foster a society that values and supports all its members. This approach will not only enhance the overall well-being of seniors but also contribute to the success of Singapore’s smart nation initiatives.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

The Future of Diagnostics: AI-Driven Medical Imaging Solutions for Improved Patient Care

Aug 8, 2023
News

Defects in LEDs and the Role of the Auger-Meitner Effect

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

BMW M4 Competition Goes Head-to-Head with Nissan GT-R in Drag Race

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

AI

Palantir Technologies Raises Revenue Target, Aims to Commercialize AI

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

iPhone 15 Rumor: USB-C Ports Leaked, Suggesting a Switch from Lightning

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

Ed Sheeran Shares Thoughts on Artificial Intelligence in Music

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

AI-powered Investment Platform Offers Real Estate Analytics in Real Time

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments