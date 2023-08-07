Singapore’s High Commissioner Congratulates India on Successful Chandrayaan-3 Insertion Phase

India’s lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, has accomplished the insertion phase and captured its first images of the moon. Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, extended his congratulations to India and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for this achievement.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, launched on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, has successfully entered the lunar orbit. The official Twitter handle of the mission shared a picture of the moon taken by the spacecraft during the Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023.

Designed to operate for approximately 14 Earth days, Chandrayaan-3 aims to achieve a safe and soft landing on the moon’s surface, making India the fourth country to accomplish this feat after the United States, China, and Russia. The mission’s development began in January 2020, with an initial launch planned for 2021. However, the progress was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cost of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is approved at ₹250 crore, excluding the launch vehicle cost. This mission serves as a follow-up attempt by ISRO after the challenges faced during the Chandrayaan-2 mission’s soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019.

The successful insertion phase and the stunning pictures captured by Chandrayaan-3 mark significant progress for India’s space exploration program. With these developments, India continues to establish a strong presence in space research and exploration.