Simply NUC has announced that it is developing a small form factor system that will be powered by a new class of Intel CPU. This upcoming release will be the first model in the 4×4 size category to feature an Intel Core i9 CPU.

While there are already NUC-sized systems available with Ryzen 9 7940HS CPUs, Simply NUC’s “Onyx” is set to house a Core i9 CPU. The specific generation of Intel CPU has not been disclosed, but it could include options from both the current and previous generations. The Core-H lineup, in particular, offers a range of Core i9 SKUs with different core counts.

Given the space constraints of the 4×4 form factor, it is likely that the system will have a maximum 45W TDP. However, it is worth noting that recently released Mini-PCs have higher default TDPs, such as the Beelink GTR7 Pro with a 65W TDP and the Minisforum UM790 Pro with a 54W TDP. Both of these systems exceed the 4×4-inch size constraint and are powered by AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS APUs.

Additionally, Minisforum is also planning to launch a Mini-PC with Intel Core-HX and AMD Dragon Range-HX processors. This system will feature up to 24 Intel hybrid cores or 16 Zen4 cores, but it will use a larger 6-liter chassis compared to Simply NUC’s upcoming release.

Overall, Simply NUC’s announcement of a Core i9-powered 4×4 NUC system is generating anticipation in the mini PC market. Users are eager to experience the powerful performance and compact design this new system will offer.