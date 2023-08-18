CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Core i9 Coming to 4×4 NUC Form Factor

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 18, 2023
Core i9 Coming to 4×4 NUC Form Factor

Simply NUC has announced that it is developing a small form factor system that will be powered by a new class of Intel CPU. This upcoming release will be the first model in the 4×4 size category to feature an Intel Core i9 CPU.

While there are already NUC-sized systems available with Ryzen 9 7940HS CPUs, Simply NUC’s “Onyx” is set to house a Core i9 CPU. The specific generation of Intel CPU has not been disclosed, but it could include options from both the current and previous generations. The Core-H lineup, in particular, offers a range of Core i9 SKUs with different core counts.

Given the space constraints of the 4×4 form factor, it is likely that the system will have a maximum 45W TDP. However, it is worth noting that recently released Mini-PCs have higher default TDPs, such as the Beelink GTR7 Pro with a 65W TDP and the Minisforum UM790 Pro with a 54W TDP. Both of these systems exceed the 4×4-inch size constraint and are powered by AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS APUs.

Additionally, Minisforum is also planning to launch a Mini-PC with Intel Core-HX and AMD Dragon Range-HX processors. This system will feature up to 24 Intel hybrid cores or 16 Zen4 cores, but it will use a larger 6-liter chassis compared to Simply NUC’s upcoming release.

Overall, Simply NUC’s announcement of a Core i9-powered 4×4 NUC system is generating anticipation in the mini PC market. Users are eager to experience the powerful performance and compact design this new system will offer.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

The Impact of Decentralized Identity on LAMEA’s Internet Infrastructure

Aug 18, 2023
News

Destiny 2 Season 22: Monte Carlo’s New Catalyst

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Understanding the Extraordinary Sense of Smell in Dogs

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Science

The Unsustainable Growth of Earth’s Population

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Winner of BMC Ecology and Evolution Image Competition Highlights Invasive Fungus Threat in Australia

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Impact of Decentralized Identity on LAMEA’s Internet Infrastructure

Aug 18, 2023 0 Comments
News

Destiny 2 Season 22: Monte Carlo’s New Catalyst

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments