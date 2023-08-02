SilverCrest Metals Releases Updated Technical Report for Las Chispas Operation

SilverCrest Metals Inc. has released the results from its Updated Independent Technical Report for the Las Chispas Operation in Sonora, Mexico. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the mineral resources, reserves, and production plan for the project.

The report, prepared by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. and other engineering companies and consultants, presents the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimate as of June 30, 2022. It also outlines the production plan and financial model, which will commence on January 1, 2023, taking into account processed and depleted ore up to December 31, 2022.

According to the report, the Las Chispas Operation demonstrates a robust production profile with a base case net present value of $549.9 million. Over the first seven full years, the operation is expected to generate an average annual production of 57 thousand ounces of gold and 5.5 million ounces of silver. The projected post-tax free cash flow from 2023 to 2029 is approximately $84.3 million per year.

The report is supported by actual operating data from the mine and process plant, underscoring the credibility of its findings. However, the updated mineral reserve estimate shows a 13% reduction in silver equivalent ounces due to factors such as revised gold to silver ratio and changes in mining methods.

The production plan has been simplified and primarily relies on long-hole stoping, resulting in a decrease in the life-of-mine mined grade. The report also indicates that metallurgical recoveries have improved compared to previous estimates. However, the sustaining capital has increased due to rising costs and an expanded mine footprint.

The estimated all-in sustaining costs for the project average $11.98 per silver equivalent payable ounce throughout its life. To drive immediate growth, the company plans to conduct an exploration program aimed at converting a portion of the updated Inferred Mineral Resource to Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources.

Overall, the results from the report reaffirm SilverCrest Metals’ confidence in the Las Chispas Operation and its potential for future growth and success.