Silicon Carbide Market for Semiconductor Application to Grow at a CAGR of 22.1% by 2027

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
The silicon carbide market for the semiconductor application is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% between 2022 and 2027, with a market size increase of USD 3,336.31 million. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to contribute 40% to the global market’s growth during this period.

The rapid expansion of the electronics sector, particularly in developing countries like India and China, has led to an increased demand for silicon carbide (SiC) devices. Additionally, the rising adoption of electric vehicles in these regions has further fueled the demand for SiC devices.

Japan has set an ambitious goal of achieving 20% to 30% electric vehicle ownership by 2030, which has also contributed to the increased demand for SiC devices in the region. As a result, the APAC market is predicted to experience significant growth throughout the forecast period.

This significant growth presents a lucrative market opportunity for manufacturers and suppliers operating in the silicon carbide market. The increasing demand for SiC devices, driven by the rapid growth of the electronics sector and the rising adoption of electric vehicles in various regions, offers substantial market potential for industry players.

In conclusion, the silicon carbide market for the semiconductor application is poised for strong growth in the coming years. With the APAC region playing a significant role in driving this growth, there are ample opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers to capitalize on the increasing demand for SiC devices.

