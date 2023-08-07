Silicon Carbide Market for Semiconductor Application Set for Substantial Growth

The silicon carbide market for the semiconductor application is predicted to experience significant growth, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is projected to increase by USD 3,336.31 million during this period.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to contribute 40% to the global market growth. The rapid expansion of the electronics sector in countries like India and China, paired with the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, is driving the demand for silicon carbide (SiC) devices. Japan’s goal of achieving 20% to 30% electric vehicle ownership by 2030 is also contributing to this demand.

The market for silicon carbide in the semiconductor application is fragmented, with companies competing to gain a larger market share. Established companies rely on technological advancements and competitive pricing to maintain their market presence.

One key driver of market growth is the increasing demand for SiC fibers in the aerospace sector. SiC fibers offer properties such as high heat resistance, chemical stability, and durability, making them ideal for various applications in the aerospace industry. These fibers are used for insulation, thermal insulation, and as a replacement for metal alloys. The use of SiC fibers in aircraft engines contributes to weight reduction, fuel efficiency, and environmental benefits.

Power inverters for electric vehicles are a major trend in the market. SiC-based automotive inverters are crucial for efficient energy management in electric vehicles, leading to reduced energy losses and improved performance. The growing concern over air pollution and the advancement of alternative energy sources are expected to drive the demand for SiC-based inverters in the automotive industry.

However, the high manufacturing and processing costs of SiC semiconductors pose a significant challenge to market growth. Despite this, their unique properties make them a preferred choice for electric vehicles.

The silicon carbide market for semiconductor application is segmented by product (power electronics, optoelectronic devices, and frequency devices), application (automotive, energy and power, aerospace and defense, data and communication devices, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The power electronics segment is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the superior performance of SiC devices compared to silicon-based devices. SiC’s high efficiency, power density, and temperature tolerance make it suitable for various applications.

In conclusion, the silicon carbide market for the semiconductor application is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. The increasing demand for SiC fibers in the aerospace sector and the rising popularity of SiC-based power inverters for electric vehicles are driving market growth. However, the high manufacturing and processing costs remain a challenge for the market.