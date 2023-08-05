Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. by 28.3%

Sigma Planning Corp has raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor now owns 31,107 shares of Caterpillar’s stock, worth $7,119,000.

Several other hedge funds and institutional investors have also increased or reduced their stakes in Caterpillar. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter, while Ridgewood Investments LLC and Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. also bought new stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC and Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired new stakes in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter. Currently, 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and institutional investors.

In terms of analyst ratings, several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. The consensus rating for Caterpillar is “Hold” with an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar’s stock traded down 1.8% on Friday, reaching $276.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.49, and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.90. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar recently reported earnings for the quarter, exceeding analysts’ expectations. The company had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 12.91%. Caterpillar is expected to post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Additionally, Caterpillar has increased its quarterly dividend to $1.30 per share, representing an annualized dividend of $5.20 and a yield of 1.88%.

Caterpillar, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives.