Symphonia: A Musical Platformer Coming to Console and PC in 2024

Headup Games and developer Sunny Peak have revealed their upcoming side-scrolling platformer, Symphonia, set to launch on console and PC in early 2024. The specific console platforms have not been announced at this time.

Symphonia is set in a realm where music serves as the source of life and energy. However, since the disappearance of the founders and their orchestra, the world has become divided and is slowly falling into silence. The game follows the story of Philemon, a mysterious musician, who embarks on a mission to gather a new orchestra and bring back harmony to the world.

Players will assume the role of a violinist, equipped with a violin and bow, which serves as both an instrument and a means of transportation. They will navigate through hand-crafted levels, solving platforming challenges and reactivating the machinery that restores life and energy to the realm.

Symphonia features a musical world inspired by the symphonic orchestra, filled with colorful characters. Each area in the game offers a unique atmosphere and characters, and players will have to convince talented musicians to join the orchestra. The game’s soundtrack, composed by Olivier Esman and performed by the Scoring Orchestra Paris, captures the essence of the romantic musical period.

Key features of Symphonia include experiencing and overcoming challenging platforming obstacles, discovering diverse environments that blend music and machinery, playing the violin to activate level elements, and gathering musical prodigies to put on breathtaking concerts.

Symphonia offers a captivating blend of platforming gameplay, music, and storytelling. Fans of side-scrolling platformers and music enthusiasts can look forward to immersing themselves in this unique and harmonious adventure when the game releases in 2024.

