Integration of AI Tools in Education: Embracing Change and Adapting Practices

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed by Open AI, possesses the ability to generate essays and solve mathematical equations. However, concerns have been raised regarding its potential use as a shortcut by students when completing homework assignments. Instead of banning the use of ChatGPT or relying on teachers to police its usage, it is suggested that the educational system should adapt to and embrace this technology, much like it has with online tools in the past.

The UK government has recognized the potential benefits of generative AI tools in education, including reducing teacher workload and improving administrative tasks. As a result, they have initiated a consultation on the use of such tools in schools. While there is no clear guidance on how to address cheating facilitated by AI, schools and colleges are encouraged to review their homework policies and consider the impact of generative AI on unsupervised study.

Historically, the integration of new technologies in classrooms has generated concerns. Initially, word processors were feared for their potential impact on child literacy but were eventually embraced as collaborative tools. It is essential not to let suspicion towards new technology overshadow their effectiveness in supporting learning, critical thinking, and other essential life skills.

A more progressive approach would be for teachers to embrace these technologies, become knowledgeable about their functionality, and incorporate digital literacy, misinformation awareness, and critical thinking into their teaching. It is crucial for students to grasp the distinction between using these tools and claiming the work as their own, as well as developing the ability to evaluate information found online.

To assist educators in navigating the use of AI tools, educational charities like SWGfL have launched AI hubs and toolkits that provide guidance on their appropriate use in school settings. It is expected that generative AI tools will become more integrated into mainstream learning. Instead of resisting change, schools should adapt and incorporate these technologies into their educational practices, ensuring that students are well-equipped to utilize them responsibly and effectively.