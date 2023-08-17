CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Nintendo Announces “Best Leader” Splatfest Event for Splatoon 3

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 17, 2023
Nintendo Announces “Best Leader” Splatfest Event for Splatoon 3

Nintendo has revealed the upcoming Splatfest event for Splatoon 3, scheduled to take place from September 9th to September 11th, 2023. This time, players will be asked to determine who is the best leader among three members of Deep Cut: Shiver, Frye, and Big Man.

The previous Splatfest, centered around the theme of “priorities,” concluded on the weekend of August 11th-13th. While it was a closely contested battle, Team Money emerged as the victors.

If you are interested in participating in the upcoming “Best Leader” Splatfest, make sure to stay tuned for more details on dates, times, and themes. You can also check out the Splatoon 3 Splatfest guide to learn more about previous Splatfests, winners, and other relevant information.

Whether you choose to support Shiver, Frye, or Big Man, cast your vote and join in the Splatfest fun. Let us know your pick in the comments section.

Please be aware that some links may contain affiliate information. By clicking on these links and making a purchase, the website may receive a small percentage of the sale. For more information, please refer to the FTC Disclosure.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Strong Solar Storms Disrupt Communication Systems

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Revolutionizing Telecommunications: The Impact of Global RF Over Fibre Technology

Aug 17, 2023
News

Complex Galaxy Cluster Abell 119 Explored by Researchers

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

Alan Wake 2 Release Date Delayed

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Try Before You Buy: Steam’s Next Fest Announced for October

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

The Impact of A.I. on Different Occupations

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Managing Controlled Substances

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments