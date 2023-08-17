Nintendo Announces “Best Leader” Splatfest Event for Splatoon 3

Nintendo has revealed the upcoming Splatfest event for Splatoon 3, scheduled to take place from September 9th to September 11th, 2023. This time, players will be asked to determine who is the best leader among three members of Deep Cut: Shiver, Frye, and Big Man.

The previous Splatfest, centered around the theme of “priorities,” concluded on the weekend of August 11th-13th. While it was a closely contested battle, Team Money emerged as the victors.

If you are interested in participating in the upcoming “Best Leader” Splatfest, make sure to stay tuned for more details on dates, times, and themes. You can also check out the Splatoon 3 Splatfest guide to learn more about previous Splatfests, winners, and other relevant information.

Whether you choose to support Shiver, Frye, or Big Man, cast your vote and join in the Splatfest fun. Let us know your pick in the comments section.

