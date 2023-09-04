Super Mario Wonder: A New Vision for Mario

Super Mario Wonder is Nintendo’s latest game release, aiming to push the boundaries of creativity and imagination in the Mario franchise. The game features new features, such as the ability to choose characters and their abilities through the Badge system, as well as the freedom to choose the course to take on. This new vision for Mario comes from the collaboration of two remarkable Nintendo developers, director Shiro Mouri and producer Takashi Tezuka.

Mouri, who has experience working on 2D Zelda games in addition to 2D Mario games, shares that there are connections between the two franchises. He emphasizes the importance of the player’s ability to freely choose their actions, inspired by his experience working on Zelda games. This concept is reflected in Super Mario Wonder through features like character selection and the freedom to choose courses.

Tezuka, a veteran producer with a long history of working on Mario and Zelda games, acknowledges the impact of nostalgia on players. He believes that the fundamental gameplay of Mario, which has remained consistent throughout the years, creates a sense of nostalgia that players enjoy. However, he also recognizes the need for innovation and the challenge of maintaining players’ interest in levels they have already cleared. With Super Mario Wonder, the team aims to create a game with enough volume and replayability to keep players engaged even after completing levels.

Mouri, as the game director, brings his programming experience to the table. His technical expertise helps in finding ways to implement enjoyable and fun gameplay mechanics within technical limitations. He also highlights his analytical approach to decision-making, considering the advantages and disadvantages of each choice, which has been shaped by his programming background.

Tezuka, as the producer, commands respect from the team based on his impressive track record of designing and producing Mario and Zelda games. However, he humbly laughs it off and emphasizes the collaborative nature of the development process. He mentions the positive reception he receives from team members who want to discuss ideas and work together towards creating the best game possible.

Overall, Super Mario Wonder represents a new vision for the Mario franchise, combining elements from Zelda games, nostalgia, and innovative gameplay mechanics. The collaboration between Mouri and Tezuka ensures a game that is both technically impressive and enjoyable for players.

