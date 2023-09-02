Charmander Spotlighted for September’s Community Day Classic Event in Pokémon Go

In September’s Community Day Classic event in Pokémon Go, Charmander is being given the spotlight once again. Community Day Classic events are reruns of past events, offering players the opportunity to encounter increased spawn and shiny rates. Players who missed the original event will also have a chance to obtain Charmander with an exclusive move.

Charmander’s first Community Day event took place in May 2018, making this event the perfect time for players to catch a shiny Charmander if they haven’t already. Additionally, players may find Charmander with 100% perfect Individual Values (IV) stats. If players decide to evolve their Charmander, it is important to know Charizard’s best moveset.

Perfect IV stats for Charmander in Pokémon Go depend on the specific purpose for which the Pokémon will be used. In the Master League and raids, perfect IV stats mean having a Pokémon with 15/15/15 IVs, which are the best possible stats. However, in the Great League and Ultra League, the goal is to have low attack and high defense while keeping the Pokémon’s CP as close to the league’s cap as possible.

For those who wish to use Charizard in the Great League, the recommended IV spread is 0/15/13 with a CP of 1500 at Level 19.5. In the Ultra League, the recommended IV spread is 0/13/15 with a CP of 2500 at Level 35. Charizard performs best in the Ultra League, but it can still be a strong contender in the Master League.

During the Community Day event, it is advisable to have Charizard learn two exclusive moves: Dragon Breath as a Fast Attack and Blast Burn as a Charged Attack. These moves can significantly enhance Charizard’s battling abilities.

Charmander has two evolutions, Charmeleon and Charizard. Throughout its evolution, Charmander embodies the fire element, which is reflected in its Pokédex entries. Charmeleon is known for its barbaric nature and fiery tail, while Charizard’s fire burns hotter after experiencing harsh battles.

The September Community Day Classic event runs from 2pm to 5pm (local time), providing players with ample time to collect Charmander Candy. Using Pinap or Silver Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon can increase the Candy yield. Having a member of the Charmander evolution family as a buddy Pokémon will also earn players Candy for every 3km walked. Additionally, having certain Mega Evolutions active, such as Mega Charizard X or Charizard Y, can increase the amount of Candy earned from Fire-type Pokémon.

When it comes to Charizard’s moveset, using Fire Spin as a Fast Move and Blast Burn as a Charged Attack is a good starting point for raid battles. However, for the Go Battle League, different moves are recommended. In the Great and Ultra Leagues, Wing Attack is suggested as a Fast Move, along with both Blast Burn and Dragon Claw as Charged Moves. In the Master League, it is recommended to switch the Fast Move to Dragon Breath.

Unlocking the second Charged Attack for Charizard is also beneficial for Go Battle League battles, as well as raids. This extra move may come in handy during battles and provides an advantage. Players can choose to follow the recommendations or explore Charizard’s full moveset.

In conclusion, the Charmander spotlight in September’s Community Day Classic event is an exciting opportunity for players to catch a shiny Charmander and obtain one with perfect IV stats. Evolving Charmander into Charizard with the right moveset can make it a formidable opponent in battles. Make sure to take advantage of the exclusive moves and utilize strategies to increase Candy yield during the event.

Sources:

– Pokemon Go Community Day Classic events

– Charizard’s recommended IV spreads and movesets in different leagues

– Charmander’s evolutions and their characteristics

– Strategies to increase Candy yield during the event