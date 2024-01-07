Raj Kundra Spotted in His Brand New Lamborghini Urus

Summary:

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was recently seen arriving at a local football ground in Mumbai in his new Lamborghini Urus. Raj Kundra, known for his extensive car collection, opted for a standard Urus in a deep pearlescent yellow color. With a price tag of around Rs 4.5 crore, the Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, delivering an impressive 650 PS and 850 Nm of torque. This luxury superSUV is just one of the many high-end cars owned by Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty, including a chrome-wrapped Bentley Flying Spur, a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, a Range Rover Autobiography, a BMW i8, and a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG.

A Sneak Peek into Raj Kundra’s Lamborghini Urus

Rather than stopping for photos, Raj Kundra seemed to be in a hurry as he arrived at a football field in his new Lamborghini Urus. The short YouTube video shows the British-born businessman stepping out of the yellow luxury SUV, holding his son’s hand, and heading towards the ground. The Urus, finished in a shade of Giallo Inti, features 22-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, making it one of the most popular choices for Lamborghini Urus owners around the world. While the exact options chosen by Raj Kundra for his Urus are not known, it is evident that he has indulged in the finest features and design elements.

The Lamborghini Urus is a symbol of power and performance, offering a thrilling driving experience. Equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, the Urus generates an impressive 650 PS and a peak torque of 850 Nm. Its 8-speed ZF automatic transmission ensures smooth gear shifts, adding to the overall driving pleasure. Raj Kundra’s decision to own the Urus showcases his passion for luxury cars and his desire to enjoy the best that money can buy.

FAQs About Raj Kundra’s Lamborghini Urus

1. How much did Raj Kundra pay for his Lamborghini Urus?

While the exact price is not disclosed, it is estimated that Raj Kundra paid around Rs 4.5 crore for his Lamborghini Urus.

2. What other cars does Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty own?

In addition to the Lamborghini Urus, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty boast an impressive car collection. They have been spotted in a chrome-wrapped Bentley Flying Spur, a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, a Range Rover Autobiography, a BMW i8, and a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG.

3. Who are some other Lamborghini Urus owners in India?

Many celebrities in India own the Lamborghini Urus, including Karthik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, NTR Jr, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, AR Rahman, Baadshah, Deepinder Goyal, Prithviraj, and Aakash Ambani, among others.

(Source: [domain])