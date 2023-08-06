Shigesato Itoi: From Copywriter to Video Game Icon

Shigesato Itoi, a well-known figure in the world of video games, started his career as a copywriter for advertisements. In 1981, he collaborated with the acclaimed author Haruki Murakami on a book of short stories. His talent extended beyond writing, as he even lent his voice to a character in Studio Ghibli’s beloved film, My Neighbor Totoro.

During the 1980s, Itoi became fascinated with digital work and approached Shigeru Miyamoto, the renowned game developer at Nintendo, with a unique idea. He proposed a game that would merge role-playing mechanics with a contemporary setting, deviating from the typical fantasy elements that dominated the genre. Miyamoto was initially intrigued but doubted Itoi’s ability to bring the project to fruition, considering his background in advertising.

However, as they conversed, Miyamoto empathized with Itoi, sharing his own experiences of facing misunderstandings in the game industry. Seeing Itoi’s commitment, as he took on fewer projects, Miyamoto decided to support him. Thus, a team began to take shape, resembling an “after-school club.” Their collaboration ultimately led to the release of Mother (Earthbound Beginnings) in 1988.

Mother, though relatively simplistic by today’s standards, captivated players with its charm and simplicity. The game revolves around the story of Ninten, a young boy who encounters peculiar incidents in his room and embarks on a journey to uncover their mysteries. Mother provides a relaxed gameplay experience, offering challenges without overwhelming players.

While Mother may appear modest, it laid the foundation for its beloved sequel, Mother 2 (Earthbound). Itoi’s creativity and unique approach to role-playing games presented a refreshing and enjoyable alternative to the genre’s typical seriousness. Currently, Earthbound Beginnings can be played on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, allowing players to explore Itoi’s imaginative world and experience the beginnings of a legendary video game franchise.