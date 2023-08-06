Shiba Inu Launches Shibarium Self-Sovereign Identity Project

The developers of Shiba Inu (SHIB) have introduced the Shibarium Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) project, aiming to offer users self-sovereign digital identities. This initiative ensures users have control over their data, privacy, and the ability to securely integrate their identities across the ecosystem.

Ripple’s recent legal victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) resulted in a momentary 5% price surge for SHIB, although the value quickly dropped afterwards. Despite this price drop, there is still a possibility of a price increase in the coming days due to growing demand for SHIB.

Shiba Inu is also exploring opportunities in the Metaverse, a virtual world created using computer technology. The Shiba Inu Metaverse, designed to facilitate interaction among people and virtual items, aims to replicate real-world experiences.

On March 15, Shiba Inu announced the launch of the shib.io website, serving as the gateway to its Metaverse. The SHIB community has responded positively to the addition of the Shiba Metaverse’s functionality to the Shibarium testnet.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the Metaverse can significantly enhance user experience and realism. AI’s capabilities include creating intelligent virtual assistants, developing lifelike virtual characters, and automating various tasks within the virtual world.

Analyzing the daily price charts, SHIB has exhibited a bullish price movement, currently trading at $0.00000913 with a 7% increase in value over the past week. ChatGPT, an AI-powered prediction model, forecasts a price range of $0.000008 to $0.000010 for the upcoming week.

It’s important to acknowledge that AI has its limitations, and certain predictions, such as future sporting events or political outcomes, cannot be accurately foreseen. Nonetheless, AI can still offer valuable insights and predictions within its capabilities.