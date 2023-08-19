Continued Vandalism of Art Trail in Newcastle Impacts St Oswald’s Hospice

The organisers of a popular art trail in Newcastle have expressed their concern over the ongoing vandalism of sculptures along the trail. The trail features decorated Shaun the Sheep sculptures, which were placed around the city in July with the intention of being sold to raise funds for St Oswald’s Hospice.

One of the sculptures, named Baar-Neigh, was vandalised just a week after it was unveiled. It was torn from its plinth and subsequently kicked and smashed. According to Nikki McGuire from the hospice, a sheep is being seriously damaged every week, causing a strain on resources that could have been allocated to the local hospice.

The art trail consists of 45 large fibreglass models, each uniquely designed and placed near city landmarks. Six of these sculptures have suffered significant damage, while others have minor scratches, some of which may have been accidental. The charity’s partners, Wild In Arts, have been collecting and repairing the damaged models.

McGuire explained that the time spent collecting, transporting, and repairing the sculptures, as well as updating the trail app, is a significant waste of resources that could have been utilized for other hospice-related activities. The emotional impact of the attacks is also disheartening and upsetting for those involved.

CCTV footage has captured some of the attacks, revealing that most of the damage is severe, likely caused by adult vandals or larger young individuals. The fibreglass bodies of the sheep have been cracked, including their ears, and some have been forcibly removed from their plinths, resulting in damage to their feet.

In addition to the larger sculptures, the art trail also includes 70 smaller “Little Shaun” sculptures, painted by schools and youth groups. These sculptures will be displayed in 13 flocks at indoor venues. The larger sheep will be auctioned in October to raise funds for St Oswald’s Hospice, and organizers remain hopeful that despite the damage, they will still sell well.

However, the hospice is now considering whether they will organize similar events in the future, due to the level of vandalism they have experienced.