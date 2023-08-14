Exploring Complexity of Scientific Theories using Symmetry

Philosophers from UC Santa Barbara and UC Irvine have examined how to evaluate the complexity of scientific theories using the underlying mathematical structures, with a focus on the role of symmetry. While they have reservations about treating symmetry as the sole measure of complexity, they acknowledge its significance in understanding the inherent structure of a theory and suggest further exploration into different types of symmetries.

In a new paper, the philosophers discuss the challenge of evaluating the complexity of abstract scientific ideas. Using symmetry as a tool, they aim to quantify the amount of structure within a theory. Symmetry refers to the aspects of an object that remain unchanged when other modifications are made.

The authors conclude that while symmetry alone may not provide the necessary framework, it does offer valuable insights into understanding structure. This can help decipher the meaning of various theories and potentially lead to a preference for one theory over another.

Structure also aids in recognizing when two seemingly different ideas are actually the same theory presented in different forms. An example of this is the theories of quantum mechanics formulated by Werner Heisenberg and Erwin Schrödinger in the early 20th century. Despite their disagreements, their theories made identical predictions. It was later demonstrated that the formulations were mathematically equivalent.

Examining the symmetries of mathematical objects is a common approach to understand their complexity. The authors extend this approach to abstract mathematics using automorphisms, which compare different parts of an object that are considered similar to each other. More complex theories have fewer automorphisms.

Previous attempts at comparing the structural complexity of different theories relied on the same type of symmetries, which works well for shapes but falls short for more complex mathematics. Further attempts to rectify this limitation have also proved inadequate.

The concept of symmetry, although powerful in describing structure, does not provide sufficient information to comprehensively compare the complexity of mathematical objects and the scientific theories they represent. The authors believe that finding a system capable of doing so will continue to be a subject of scholarly exploration.

However, this exploration has yielded a significant insight. Symmetries serve as a guide to understanding the natural structure of an object and can be used to compare the structures of different theories and systems.