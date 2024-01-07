Shark Regrows Missing Fin in Remarkable Recovery

In a fascinating discovery off the coast of Florida, researchers have found that a silky shark was able to regrow a section of its fin a year after suffering a traumatic injury. The findings of this “shocking” incident were published in the Journal of Marine Sciences.

The story began in June 2022 when scientists placed a satellite tag on the shark’s dorsal fin to track its migration. However, about a month later, a local diver noticed the shark’s tag along with around 20 percent of the fin missing and alerted the researchers. It is speculated that the shark got caught during fishing or that humans deliberately removed the tag with a sharp object.

To the surprise of the researchers, the shark reappeared 332 days later, looking remarkably healed. The shark had regrown approximately 87 percent of its fin, a level of fin repair that is rarely observed. This is the first recorded instance of a silky shark regrowing its dorsal fin and only the second recorded case of dorsal fin regeneration in any shark.

Although the researchers cannot determine the exact process behind the shark’s recovery, they suspect that it may be a combination of new tissue growth, scar tissue, and fusion of the wound bordering parts. The new fin also has slightly different coloring, suggesting that it may be a mixture of scar tissue and new tissue.

The significance of this discovery lies in the opportunity it provides to study the healing and regenerative abilities of sharks following both natural and human-induced injuries. Marine biologist Chelsea Black, the author of the study, expressed optimism about further investigations into this topic.

While the incident itself is disheartening, the outcome emphasizes the resilience and adaptive capabilities of sharks. This research sheds light on the remarkable healing abilities of these marine creatures and highlights the importance of protecting and respecting their natural environment.

