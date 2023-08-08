Solar Shield: A Promising Solution for Mitigating Climate Change

Scientists are exploring various methods to mitigate climate change, and one proposed approach is to reduce the amount of sunlight hitting Earth. Astronomer István Szapudi from the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy has introduced a unique concept called a solar shield, combined with a tethered asteroid as a counterweight.

The traditional solar shield idea has faced obstacles due to the excessive weight and high costs associated with launching such a structure. However, Szapudi’s innovative solution involves two key innovations that significantly reduce the mass required.

The first innovation is the use of a tethered counterweight instead of a massive shield, which decreases the total mass by over 100 times. This means that a captured asteroid would serve as the counterweight, reducing the amount of mass that needs to be launched from Earth.

By placing a tethered counterbalance towards the Sun, the weight of the shield and counterweight would be approximately 3.5 million tons, significantly lighter than previous estimates for an untethered shield. The shield itself would only account for 1% of this weight, around 35,000 tons, which is the only part that would need to be launched from Earth.

Although currently beyond our launch capabilities, the development of lighter materials could further decrease the mass of the shield. The remaining 99% of the total mass would consist of asteroids or lunar dust used as a counterweight. This tethered structure presents a faster and more cost-effective solution compared to previous shield designs.

While the concept of lifting such heavy payloads presents challenges for today’s rockets, Szapudi’s proposal brings the solar shield idea into the realm of possibility. The use of a graphene tether to connect the shield with the counterweight is considered crucial to achieving a lightweight but strong structure.

In conclusion, the solar shield concept, combined with a tethered asteroid as a counterweight, offers a promising avenue for mitigating the effects of climate change. Although there are challenges to overcome, further research and development could turn this innovative idea into a feasible solution.